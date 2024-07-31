WRJ resident pleads not guilty to illegal gun possession
Press release | Jul 31, 2024 | Comments 0
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle released Sonthikoummane on conditions pending trial, which has not been scheduled. On June 12, 2024, a federal grand jury returned a multi-count superseding indictment charging Sonthikoummane and his partner with bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy, money laundering and making false statements. At the same time, the court issued a warrant for Sonthikoummane’s arrest.
According to the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont, on the morning of June 13, federal and local law enforcement officers went to Sonthikoummane’s White River Junction home to arrest the defendant. While inside, officers and agents noticed a number of firearms and quantities of ammunition. They also learned that Sonthikoummane was a heroin addict who soon went into withdrawal. As an unlawful user of controlled substances, Sonthikoummane is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Law enforcement seized the weapons and ammunition, which included three pistols, three AR-style rifles and a shotgun. On July 24, a federal grand jury returned an additional one-count indictment charging Sonthikoummane with unlawfully possessing those weapons and ammunition.
The U.S. Attorney emphasizes that the charge in the new indictment is merely an accusation and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty. If convicted on this charge, Sonthikoummane faces up to 15 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000. The actual sentence would be determined with reference to federal sentencing guidelines.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Sonthikoummane is represented by Christoper Dall. The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples.
This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.