WRJ resident pleads not guilty to illegal gun possession

B

ounthavong Sonthikoummane, 42, of White River Junction, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Burlington to an indictment charging him with possessing seven firearms as an unlawful user of controlled substances.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle released Sonthikoummane on conditions pending trial, which has not been scheduled. On June 12, 2024, a federal grand jury returned a multi-count superseding indictment charging Sonthikoummane and his partner with bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy, money laundering and making false statements. At the same time, the court issued a warrant for Sonthikoummane’s arrest.

According to the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont, on the morning of June 13, federal and local law enforcement officers went to Sonthikoummane’s White River Junction home to arrest the defendant. While inside, officers and agents noticed a number of firearms and quantities of ammunition. They also learned that Sonthikoummane was a heroin addict who soon went into withdrawal. As an unlawful user of controlled substances, Sonthikoummane is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Law enforcement seized the weapons and ammunition, which included three pistols, three AR-style rifles and a shotgun. On July 24, a federal grand jury returned an additional one-count indictment charging Sonthikoummane with unlawfully possessing those weapons and ammunition.

The U.S. Attorney emphasizes that the charge in the new indictment is merely an accusation and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty. If convicted on this charge, Sonthikoummane faces up to 15 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000. The actual sentence would be determined with reference to federal sentencing guidelines.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Sonthikoummane is represented by Christoper Dall. The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.