Bear Mountain Boys concert Aug. 7 in Proctorsville

ear Mountain Boys take the stage at the Svec Memorial Green, at the intersection of Depot and Main streets, in Proctorsville at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Patrick Ross on guitar, Bob Kennedy on mandolin and David Ladd on stand-up bass all contribute vocal harmony with jams and classics. Whether they are covering timeless hits or debuting some of the latest tunes, everybody is guaranteed to have a rollicking good time.

This lively group of local musicians is known for its unique fusion of rock classics and contemporary music and wins over audiences with spirited acoustic performances and infectious energy.

Enjoy a summer evening with your neighbors and friends in front of the gazebo. Relax on the grass on your blanket or in your favorite lawn chair, have a picnic or just listen to the music. Takeout food is available from nearby Murdock’s on the Green Restaurant and Singleton’s General Store.

This concert is sponsored by Murdock’s on the Green Restaurant.

The summer concert series is organized by the Town of Cavendish and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association.

As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for status updates. For more information, click here to send an e-mail.

