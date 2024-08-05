Children’s Concert rescheduled for Aug. 13
The band will play music chosen from the Disney movies Moana and Encanto. Vocalist Kelly DeAngelis returns to sing Elsa’s big hit Let It Go from the movie Frozen.
In addition. the band will play a musical tribute to jazz superstar Duke Ellington. A rare treat will be band director Nick Pelton on saxophone, playing the challenging piece Lightning Fingers. The title speaks for itself.
As usual, any child who wants to conduct the band will have the chance to do so. There will be free ice cream for the kids!
The band will start practicing soon for a second annual holiday concert, which will take place in December at Riverside Middle School.
