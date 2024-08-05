Derry Library sends kids off on a Mexican adventure Aug. 9

The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St., invites children of all ages to another free summer reading adventure at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9.

Children will learn about Mexican folk art from art teacher Casey Junker Bailey and create their own tinwork ornaments and colorful amate paintings.

Each child will receive a free copy of the lively picture book, Off We Go to Mexico, thanks to a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation.

For more information about ongoing monthly programs for children contact the Library at 802-824-3371.