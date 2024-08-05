Derry Library sends kids off on a Mexican adventure Aug. 9
Press release | Aug 05, 2024 | Comments 0
The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St., invites children of all ages to another free summer reading adventure at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9.
Children will learn about Mexican folk art from art teacher Casey Junker Bailey and create their own tinwork ornaments and colorful amate paintings.
Each child will receive a free copy of the lively picture book, Off We Go to Mexico, thanks to a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation.
For more information about ongoing monthly programs for children contact the Library at 802-824-3371.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.