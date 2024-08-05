Man found injured on Weathersfield road; VSP seeks information

A

man with head trauma and other injuries was found in the road at on Route 131 and Little Ascutney Road in Weathersfield around 9 p.m. on Sunday, according to a state police press release.

Police are investigating the cause of the man’s injuries and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact Trooper Eric Clemens at 802-722-4600 or by email at Eric.Clemens@vermont.gov.

Anonymous tips may be left online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.