Man found injured on Weathersfield road; VSP seeks information
Police are investigating the cause of the man’s injuries and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact Trooper Eric Clemens at 802-722-4600 or by email at Eric.Clemens@vermont.gov.
Anonymous tips may be left online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
