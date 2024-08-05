Stockwell Brothers closes out Chester concert series Aug. 8

V

ermont’s own Stockwell Brothers closes out the Chester Summer Music Series at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 on the lawn of the Academy Building, 230 Main St., across from the Chester Green.

The music of Bruce, Barry, Alan and Kelly Stockwell spans traditional and progressive styles, but their trademark acoustic sound features new singer/songwriter material recast with banjo, alternative rhythms and three-part harmonies.

Featuring 2005 MerleFest banjo contest winner Bruce Stockwell, the group has performed with many well-known bluegrass artists and songwriters and has toured throughout the United States, as well as in Canada and Europe.

Feel free to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. The rain venue is the newly restored Upstairs@Town Hall at 556 Elm St.

