Sundays on the Hill welcomes guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto Aug. 11

T

heis delighted to haveperform at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11. All concerts are held in the Old Parish Church, 100 Main St. in Weston.

He is an innovative guitarist and composer who fuses folk, jazz and world music through a blend of masterful fingerstyle guitar and evocative storytelling that transcends cultural barriers. Born and raised in Kyoto, Japan, he received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Tsukamoto’s instrumental abilities are breathtaking, but his performances are so much more than that. He has the unique capability of engaging an audience with his personable and genuine approach.

He has been recognized for his talents on stages, such as at Blue Note in New York City, Japanese National Television, the International Storytelling Center and the United Nations, as he scored second place at the International Fingerstyle Guitar Championship in 2018 and 2022.

Admission, which is paid at the door, remains $5 for adults. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Doors open at approximately 3:30 p.m., and there are no reserved seats or advance tickets.

The rest of the summer series includes: