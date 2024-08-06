North Star Health celebrating National Health Center Week
North Star Health is celebrating National Health Center Week 2024 now through Aug. 10. The annual event highlights the essential role that Community Health Centers play in improving public health and advancing health equity. Health centers represent the nation’s largest primary care network, serving 31.5 million patients nationwide.
Patients visiting any North Star Health location during this time will receive a token of appreciation from the providers and staff. Please note that all locations will close at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 for a staff appreciation luncheon.
This year’s NHCW celebration focuses on “Powering Communities Through Caring Connections.” The theme perfectly complements North Star Health’s mission of “connecting with and caring for the community so all may enjoy health and wellness.”
North Star Health operates 14 health centers and serves more than 26,000 patients annually. It prioritizes making high-quality, affordable care available to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status. In the United States, health centers like North Star are powered by a workforce of nearly 300,000 dedicated professionals who reach beyond the walls of the examination room to prevent illness, as well as to address the social drivers that may cause it, including the effects of climate change, homelessness, substance use disorders, food insecurity and behavioral health.
The patients at North Star Health are diverse:
- 38% are uninsured or on Medicaid
- 80% earn at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines, which is annual income of $62,400 or less for a family of four
- 19% are children under the age of 18
- About 1,000 patients each year are veterans
