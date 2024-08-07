Andover Select Board agenda for Aug. 12

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Aug. 12 at the Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the Board’s agenda

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of July 22nd meeting and public hearing.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public

may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. First Class liquor license app – The Inn Between

B. Energy grant – discussion

6. Old Business:

A. Financial Update

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Future winter sand – discussion

B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.