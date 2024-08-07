College News

Sarah Devereux from Cavendish has earned her BA in Business Creative Enterprises at Emerson College in Boston, Mass., where she graduated in mid-May.

Timothy Amsden of Springfield, who is working toward a BSBA in Finance, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. Students are named to the Dean’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.

Elmira College recently announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award, presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. Recipients receive an $88,000 scholarship over a four-year period, $22,000 per year, upon enrolling at Elmira College. Students included: