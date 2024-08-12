Ensemble Aubade brings Mozart and more to Weston music series
Peter H. Bloom on flute, Francis Grimes on viola and Steven Sussman on piano captivate audiences with vibrant chamber music by European and American masters. Highlights include the exquisite Kegelstatt Trio, K. 498 (1786) by Mozart, the exhilarating Seven Postcards to Old Friends (1966) by legendary Broadway arranger Robert Russell Bennett and the magnificent Trio Opus 45 (1856) by the great 19th-century composer Louise Farrenc, who was famous in her time but is rarely heard today.
The esteemed ensemble, based in Boston, concertizes across the United States, winning praise for stellar musicianship, vibrant performances and engaging residencies.
Admission, which is paid at the door, remains $5 for adults. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Doors open at approximately 3:30 p.m., and there are no reserved seats or advance tickets.
Next up at the summer series:
- Aug. 25: Brass Connection
