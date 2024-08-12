Jamaica Day celebration set for Aug. 17

As the U.S. plans for its Semiquincentennial (250th anniversary) in 2026 and Vermont prepares to commemorate Windsor, birthplace of Vermont (1777) and other local towns, the small town of Jamaica is getting a jumpstart on the celebrations with Jamaica Day on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The festivities start at 10 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. and are intended to celebrate the past, present, and future of Jamaica. Jamaica Historical Foundation was selected to represent one of eight communities around the state. It received a $1,000 grant from the Vermont Historical Society and Vermont Covered.

Two music stages will be set up near the Jamaicahaus, at 3949 Main St. (Route 30). Acts will include the American Legion Band, Hungry Town, Turkey Buzzards and Ken and Julie Olsson. A self-guided walking tour of the village will bring the opportunity to mingle with historic characters. Historian and author Howard Coffin will be a featured speaker.

Other events include panning for gold and children’s games, spinning and weaving demonstrations, a quilt show, arts and crafts vendors and a treasure hunt.

Food will be available to purchase from West River Provisions, Northern Sun Mercantile and Jamarbeque.

Non-profit groups, including West River Valley Thrives, Boy Scouts, Jamaica Area Mountain Biking Association and the Corps. of Engineers, will have displays. Efficiency Vermont, Green Mountain Power, a wind turbine company and a solar provider will be part of an Energy Fair.

The Jamaica History Museum, located in the old Bank Building at 3686 Main St. (Route 30) will be open; you will find a special surprise in the vault.

This is only the first year of celebrations in Jamaica, which was founded in 1780. The town is planning to hold more special events, leading to its Semiquincentennial in 2030.