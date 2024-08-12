Rained out Soul Rockers concert rescheduled for Aug. 15

S

oul Rockers, a group of talented local musicians, close out the Cavendish concert series at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 on the Svec Memorial Green, located at the intersection of Depot and Main streets in Proctorsville. Please note the earlier-than-usual start time and that this is a departure from the usual Wednesday evening.

Soul Rockers is renowned for captivating performances and exceptional musical talent. Five lead singers bring beautiful harmonies and accomplished musicianship. This group of diverse musicians comes together to perform an eclectic repertoire ranging from soulful ballads to energetic rock anthems. Immerse yourself in a fusion of rock, blues and soul that will uplift your spirit.

Join your friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the Green. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just lie back on the grass and relax. Murdock’s on the Green Restaurant and Singleton’s General Store offer take-out food options and are located on or near the Green.

This concert is sponsored by Gassetts Group. It is free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, please check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information.