Rained out Soul Rockers concert rescheduled for Aug. 15
Press release | Aug 12, 2024 | Comments 0
Soul Rockers is renowned for captivating performances and exceptional musical talent. Five lead singers bring beautiful harmonies and accomplished musicianship. This group of diverse musicians comes together to perform an eclectic repertoire ranging from soulful ballads to energetic rock anthems. Immerse yourself in a fusion of rock, blues and soul that will uplift your spirit.
Join your friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the Green. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic or just lie back on the grass and relax. Murdock’s on the Green Restaurant and Singleton’s General Store offer take-out food options and are located on or near the Green.
This concert is sponsored by Gassetts Group. It is free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, please check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.