Upcoming events at West River Farmers Market

T

here’s less than half the season of the West River Farmers Market in Londonderry remaining and you don’t want to miss that delicious ear of corn or pass up on some early holiday shopping.

The market, located at the Williams Park at the junction of Route 11 and Route 100, continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this and every Saturday through Oct. 12, filled with fresh organic produce, farm grown meats, delicious food made to order and artistically made crafts.

The market was recently the recipient of a $500 grant from Farm Credit East of Enfield, Conn., a cooperative owned by its customers that lends to support agriculture in the Northeast. The money helped replace market signs lost to last year’s flooding as well as purchasing new market tents. The WRFM Board of Directors is grateful for the generous grant to support its efforts.

Our musical lineup for the remainder of the season, which ends on Oct. 12, is:

Aug. 17 — Silas McPrior

Aug. 3 — The Poor Cousins of Springfield

Sept. 14 — Claudine Langille

Oct. 5 — Claudine Langille

Oct. 12 — Steven Spensley

Kids’ Day, that one day during the market season when children can sell their homemade, homegrown and self-made creations at the market at no charge and learn about the joys of the market community, will be held on Sept. 14. Please contact Market Manager Natalie Kapusta by phone at 802-379-2326 or by e-mail

for more information.

Please note that:

Dogs are not allowed in the market area unless they are carried or are certified service animals.

Parking is available in the Mill parking lot. Please do not park in our neighbors’ lots.

If you park along Route 11, for everyone’s safety, do not block traffic.

Crop Cash, EBT and Snap benefits are available.

For information regarding the market, please contact Natalie at 802-379-2326 or by e-mail.