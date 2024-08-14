A quick guide to help you deter bears

very year, beginning in late August, black bears start looking for nutrient-dense food to prepare for hibernation. How much they search in neighborhoods and dooryards is highly dependent on the action humans take to deter the bears. Here’s what you can do to make sure that it has a positive ending for both you and the bears.

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.