After Tuesday crime spree, Bellows Falls man arrested, charged with robbing Springfield bank

S

tephen Loewe, 42, of Bellows Falls, has been charged with robbing the Claremont Savings Bank in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug. 13, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont. Loewe had his initial appearance in federal court Thursday afternoon and is being detained in federal custody.

A hearing will be held next Thursday, Aug. 22, to determine whether he will remain detained pending trial. According to court records, Loewe committed a burglary of a Springfield store during the early hours of Aug. 13. Later that morning, he entered an M&T Bank branch in Springfield and demanded cash.

Later that afternoon, officials say, he entered the Claremont Savings Bank in Springfield and demanded $500, stating in a note that it was a robbery. Loewe then stole a car from a gas station in Springfield. The next morning, on Aug. 14, he entered an M&T Bank branch in Putney and demanded $1,500 in cash. Loewe was caught later that day and admitted to robbing the banks and using the stolen money to purchase cocaine base.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office emphasizes that the complaint contains allegations only and that the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. If convicted, Loewe faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Sentences are determined by the court with guidance from the advisory U. S. Sentencing Guidelines and the statutory sentencing factors.

Collaborating on the case were the FBI, the Vermont State Police, the Springfield and Brattleboro police departments, the Windham County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.