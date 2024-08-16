Chester resident named exec director of Neighborhood Connections
Simmons has a wealth of experience in the non-profit sector, most recently serving as Nutrition & Wellness director of Senior Solutions, the Area Agency on Aging for Southeastern Vermont. His background includes chairing the business department at Greenfield Community College and teaching for 25 years, as well as a decade of serving as the financial administrator of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional Planning Commission.
Simmons is a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, with qualifications in Navigational Aids and French-English language interpretation.
“I have worked with Neighborhood Connections for a number of years, and have always been impressed by the dedication of its board members, staff, and volunteers, and with its tangible impact on the towns it serves. It is exciting to be able to be part of an agency that offers so much to the surrounding communities on a daily basis.”
Formed in 2009, Neighborhood Connections offers community meals, case management, wellness programs, Meals on Wheels, and a transportation system known as the Mountain Town Connector. It serves the nine “mountain towns” of Andover, Chester, Jamaica, Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Weston, Windham and Winhall, and was a key player in local flood response activities in the area.
