Brass Connection returns to Weston Aug. 25
Press release | Aug 19, 2024 | Comments 0
This brass quintet will take the audience on a musical odyssey. The eclectic pops-style program will draw from classical, ragtime, Dixieland, blues, patriotic and swing genres, as well as Broadway show selections and the Tijuana Brass.
Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Doors open at approximately 3:30 p.m., and there are no reserved seats or advance tickets.
