Brass Connection returns to Weston Aug. 25

| Aug 19, 2024 | Comments 0

Brass Connection

The Sundays on the Hill Concert Series welcomes back Brass Connection at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25. All concerts are held in the Old Parish Church, 100 Main St. in Weston.

This brass quintet will take the audience on a musical odyssey. The eclectic pops-style program will draw from classical, ragtime, Dixieland, blues, patriotic and swing genres, as well as Broadway show selections and the Tijuana Brass.

Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Doors open at approximately 3:30 p.m., and there are no reserved seats or advance tickets.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Arts

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.