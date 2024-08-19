Brass Connection returns to Weston Aug. 25

T

hewelcomes back Brass Connection at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25. All concerts are held in the Old Parish Church, 100 Main St. in Weston.

This brass quintet will take the audience on a musical odyssey. The eclectic pops-style program will draw from classical, ragtime, Dixieland, blues, patriotic and swing genres, as well as Broadway show selections and the Tijuana Brass.

Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Doors open at approximately 3:30 p.m., and there are no reserved seats or advance tickets.