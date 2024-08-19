Cavendish resident named new head at Expeditionary School in Ludlow

With the start of the 2024-2025 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 28, the Expeditionary School at Black River, located in Ludlow, announces two new appointments.

Michael Kell of Cavendish has been named the Head of School to guide the vision of ESBR. Kell has an extensive array of educational background and is always eager for new experiences and to learn about innovative opportunities firsthand.

During July, the Board of Trustees conducted its reorganizational meeting to update roles and renew positions. After serving as the most recent chairperson, Gary Blodgett will be succeeded by Patrick Pullinen, a gifted instructor. Blodgett, also a gifted instructor who served as lead instructor last school year, will continue on the Board of Trustees.

Lastly, ESBR is planning to set up a volunteer lunch program this school year. One is currently not available, but ESBR is hoping to collaborate with community members who would be honored to help prepare and provide a meal to the 10 to 12 students on Wednesdays. Anyone interested is welcome to reach out to volunteer and let ESBR know so a schedule can be drafted. Ideally the school wants to draft a schedule to get through the first 12 weeks, so that’s four volunteers a month for the first three months.

For more information click here or contact Michael Kell at mkell@esblackriver.org or Patrick Pullinen at ppullinen@esblackriver.org. You can also call 802-228-3727. Families and potential students are always welcome to reach out as ESBR is still accepting applications.

