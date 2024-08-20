FOLA’s Silent Movie Fest returns Aug. 24 with ‘The Last Laugh’ Come celebrate the 100th anniversary of this classic comedy
Press release | Aug 20, 2024 | Comments 0
The main feature will be the classic comedy The Last Laugh, which was filmed 100 years ago this year.
This German film (with English subtitles) stars Emil Jannings as the doorman at an elite hotel in Berlin. As such, he wears a highly-styled militaristic uniform, which commands respect among his poor neighbors who are trying to recover from the ravages of World War I.
However, the hotel’s manager decides to replace the aging doorman with a younger man and demotes him to the position of restroom attendant, which does not require a uniform. The Last Laugh traces how he deals with the new job and the accompanying change in the public’s attitude toward him.
Jeff Rapsis will return to provide original music for this great silent film.
The evening will begin with a short Buster Keaton comedy. Glenn Brown will be featured at the auditorium’s classic piano for this sketch.
The festival is free and open to everyone; donations are appreciated. For additional information, call 802-228-3238.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.