OLA’s annual Classic Silent Movie Festival returns at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 in the Heald Auditorium on the second floor of Ludlow Town Hall, 37 South Depot St.

The main feature will be the classic comedy The Last Laugh, which was filmed 100 years ago this year.

This German film (with English subtitles) stars Emil Jannings as the doorman at an elite hotel in Berlin. As such, he wears a highly-styled militaristic uniform, which commands respect among his poor neighbors who are trying to recover from the ravages of World War I.

However, the hotel’s manager decides to replace the aging doorman with a younger man and demotes him to the position of restroom attendant, which does not require a uniform. The Last Laugh traces how he deals with the new job and the accompanying change in the public’s attitude toward him.

Jeff Rapsis will return to provide original music for this great silent film.

The evening will begin with a short Buster Keaton comedy. Glenn Brown will be featured at the auditorium’s classic piano for this sketch.

The festival is free and open to everyone; donations are appreciated. For additional information, call 802-228-3238.