Ludlow Firefighters 5K fund-raiser set for Aug. 31

The Ludlow Firefighters Association is hosting the 2nd annual 5 Alarm 5K Road Race and Walk at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, with day-of registration to begin at 7:30 a.m.

The road race will begin at the Ludlow Community Center, 37 Main St. Preregistration is $20-$25; day-of registration is $30. Children 11 and under can register for free. To register online click here. On or on site registration will commence at

Awards will be presented following the race. More than 130 runners, joggers and walkers participated in last year’s race and the goal for this year is 150 participants.

Music, raffles prizes and food will follow the race.

Proceeds go to the Ludlow Firefighters Association for the recruitment and retention of desperately needed firefighters.