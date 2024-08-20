Area middle- and high-school students are invited to register for the fall/winter season of The Collaborative’s flagship wellness education program, Resilience Through Understanding, which will run from September through February. Registration costs $50; scholarships covering up to the full amount are widely available.

RTU is a youth substance misuse prevention and asset-building educational program that incentivizes the healthy choice of not using drugs and alcohol. This season’s theme, “Planning for Prevention,” will empower youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate challenging situations with peers well before they face them.

In return for their efforts, participants can choose a season pass from Stratton Mountain Resort, Viking Nordic Center, Magic Mountain, Riley Rink at Hunter Park or the Dorset Players.

Middle- and high-school students attending the following schools, as well as homeschooled students in the corresponding catchment areas, are eligible to participate:

Arlington Memorial High School

Burr and Burton Academy

Flood Brook School

Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School

Long Trail School

Manchester Elementary and Middle School

Maple Street School

Stratton Mountain School

The Dorset School

The Mountain School at Winhall

For the RTU Kickoff event, The Collaborative will welcome RTU participants and their caring adults to hear from nationally-renowned public speaker Stephen Hill from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Riley Rink at Hunter Park, 430 Hunter Park Road, Manchester Center. Hill knows firsthand the power of approaching life with intention, having lived with and without that mindset. His path from promise and potential through drug addiction to eventual recovery is inspiring; The Collaborative looks forward to passing the message on throughout the community.

Click here to learn more or send an e-mail.