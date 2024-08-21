Blue Flames Concert and Picnic on Weston Green Aug. 24

T

he annual Blue Flames Steel Band Concert and Community Picnic will be held on the Weston Green from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, with a rain date of Sunday, Aug. 25.

Bring a picnic, family and friends and come listen to some wonderful music. For the 15th year, the band is donating its time, talent and goodwill. This year’s beneficiary is the Weston Community Association; funds donated by attendees will be used toward the restoration of the beloved Weston Playhouse and museums that were damaged by last summer’s floods.

In 1886, nine pioneer women turned a smelly frog pond and muddy swamp into what has been called the most beautiful Town Green in Vermont. The Ladies of the Green, in the spirit of their ancestors, welcome all to join in sharing their spirit of community and helping to provide assistance to our neighbors in need.