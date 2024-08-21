Blue Flames Concert and Picnic on Weston Green Aug. 24
Press release | Aug 21, 2024 | Comments 0
Bring a picnic, family and friends and come listen to some wonderful music. For the 15th year, the band is donating its time, talent and goodwill. This year’s beneficiary is the Weston Community Association; funds donated by attendees will be used toward the restoration of the beloved Weston Playhouse and museums that were damaged by last summer’s floods.
In 1886, nine pioneer women turned a smelly frog pond and muddy swamp into what has been called the most beautiful Town Green in Vermont. The Ladies of the Green, in the spirit of their ancestors, welcome all to join in sharing their spirit of community and helping to provide assistance to our neighbors in need.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.