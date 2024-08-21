Springfield Rotary donates outerwear to Springfield, Chester Head Start programs
Cox said that inappropriate outerwear is a barrier to children’s physical activity in child-care settings. To bring awareness to the need, the club was able to purchase and deliver 60 rainsuits, 60 reflective vests, 60 pairs of mittens, 12 pairs of Croc shoes and four hanging/drying racks to SEVCA Head Start in Springfield and Chester.
The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information, click here.
