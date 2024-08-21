Springfield Rotary donates outerwear to Springfield, Chester Head Start programs

| Aug 21, 2024 | Comments 0

From left, Head Start Director Lori Canfield, Amber Albee, Randi Spittle, Kari Stevens, Jodie Parker, and Springfield Rotary President Debra Cox.  Corbin and Gavin Albee are modeling the vests and rainsuits.

Springfield Rotary Club President Deb Cox, using an annual $1,000 matching grant, purchased outerwear for children ages 3 to 6 who attended the Springfield and Chester Head Start programs.

Cox said that inappropriate outerwear  is a barrier to children’s physical activity in child-care settings. To bring awareness to the need, the club was able to purchase and deliver 60 rainsuits, 60 reflective vests, 60 pairs of mittens, 12 pairs of Croc shoes and four hanging/drying racks to SEVCA Head Start in Springfield and Chester.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information, click here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.