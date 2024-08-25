Ronald Boston, 68, of S. Londonderry
Ronald DeWitt Boston, age 68, passed away in his South Londonderry home on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024.
He was an active member of the community and was known for his wicked sense of humor, his love of dogs and his unwavering generosity.
Ronald passed peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his loving family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the rescue that brought him his beloved dog, Maddie. You can Venmo @Heather-MacIntyre-3 or email macintyre.heather@gmail.com
