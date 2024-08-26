Chester quilter Linda Diak wins People’s Choice Award for ‘Road Trip’
Her entry, Road Trip, is among 56 quilts on display from 13 of the 14 counties in Vermont.
When the awards were announced on Aug. 20, 2,445 ballots had been cast, and more than 15,000 visitors had passed through the exhibit.
Commemorating the 2023 Vermont floods, her quilt portrays animals that escaped during the disaster, symbolizing the impact of climate change on the region. Diak said, “Tiki, the emu, spent a month on the lam. The pig and bull were rounded up within a day. Kevin, the peacock, has never been found. It is hoped he is living a good peacock life.”
Last year, Diak won a Juror’s Choice Award for her quilt “Ruffled Feathers.” Billings Farm and Museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
