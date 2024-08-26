O

n Aug. 16, a crew of Hypertherm employees filled a 15-cubic-yard dumpster with trash from the Black River in Springfield.

Team leaders Rick Paulsen and Ryan Gay coordinated with Black River Action Team Director Kelly Stettner to tackle a 3-mile stretch of the river between North Springfield and the Shopping Plaza.

The employees of Hypertherm, based in Lebanon, N.H., brought their own kayaks, and long-time B.R.A.T. volunteer Richard Barber brought his flat-bottomed fishing boat to act as a scouting vessel and trash barge. Barber and his “wingman” patrolled as much of the river stretch as they could reach, collecting dozens of tires and everything else they could carry from the Hypertherm paddlers.