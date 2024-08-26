Lilly Ware receives Lovell Health Career Award

S

pringfield Hospital and Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center are pleased to announce Lilly Ware as the recipient of this year’s Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award. She is a resident of Westminster and a 2024 graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School.

The Lovell Award contributes $1,000 per year for four years toward a student’s academic pursuit of a career in healthcare and is funded by the proceeds from the annual Springfield Hospital Apple Blossom event and community donations.

Lovell was a longtime physician at Springfield Hospital, and his daughters, Melissa Post and Elizabeth David, said, “While he was a man who never sought recognition for his service in the medical field or in the community, we know he would be honored to have this award named in his memory. We hope recipients of the award will share the same sense of wonder and commitment to service in the world of medicine that he did.”

Ware attended Southern Vermont AHEC’s MedQuest program at Springfield Hospital in the summer of 2023. She will be attending Middlebury College, which was Lovell’s alma mater, and plans to major in biology on a pre-med track with a minor in food studies and/or global health. “Participating in the MedQuest furthered my interest in the healthcare field,” said Ware. “My plan is that studying biology will help set me up for studying sports medicine and/or physical therapy postgraduate. I would like to make it my mission to try and find the root of injuries, and then discuss with my patients about what likely happened and come up with a plan on how to avoid injuries in the future.”

Amanda Richardson, director of Health Careers Exploration at Southern Vermont AHEC, said, “It’s inspiring to see future health professionals like Lilly supported on their educational journey. We love working with our community hospital and community members to encourage more Vermont youth to work toward a career in health.”

To be eligible for the award, students must live in one of the towns served by Springfield Hospital and complete Southern Vermont AHEC’s MedQuest program. For more information on the MedQuest program, call 802-885-2126 or click here.