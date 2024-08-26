By Shawn Cunningham

robbery was attempted at a cannabis shop in Rockingham Monday afternoon, Vermont State Police said, adding that the incident may be connected to bank robberies in Brattleboro and Bellows Falls earlier in the day. Police are looking for a man and a woman who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

At about 2 p.m. VSP got a report of an attempted robbery at Rolling Twenties Dispensary at 440 Rockingham Road (Route 5) at Darby Hill Road, where the pair had demanded money and marijuana.

Police say witnesses described the man as about 40 years old, white and about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing a white/light gray long-sleeved Henley shirt over a dark, possibly black, long-sleeve undershirt, gray sweatpants and brown work boots. The man had short brown hair and wore a black ball cap with a white stripe on the brim. Police say he had a bulge on his right hip that was believed to be a firearm.

The woman was also about 40 years old, white, heavier-set and about 4 feet 11 inches tall. She was wearing a dark blue/black hooded fleece with a front pocket, tight blue jeans and a brown leather belt. She had red hair tucked under a short-brimmed black cap.

Both were wearing dark sunglasses, blue latex gloves and black N-95 masks.

The pair left the dispensary in a blue, 2021 four-door Chevrolet Silverado short-bed pickup truck with New Hampshire license place No. 527 0106. The truck was last seen in Cheshire County, N.H., on Monday afternoon as it fled from police into Massachusetts.

The Vermont State Police asks that anyone who might have information regarding the attempted armed robbery in Rockingham call the VSP Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or email Detective Sgt. Dan Hall at daniel.hall@vermont.gov. People also can submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.