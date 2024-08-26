Talk on invasive plant species Sept. 9 in Londonderry

T

he Green Mountain Gardeners is hosting a program by Pieter van Loon titled “Invasive Species and Best Practices for Eradicating Them” at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at the Londonderry Rescue Squad, 8068 Vermont Rt. 100, in Londonderry.

Van Loon is employed by the Vermont Land Trust and has been working on issues related to invasive species since 2006. The talk will cover invasive species in Vermont and how to eradicate them in your area, as well as suggestions for other plants that can be used in gardens to replace them.

This meeting is free and open to the public. Light snacks will follow the presentation. Please RSVP to Meredith Stock to reserve your spot.

The Green Mountain Gardeners fosters horticulture, beautification and conservation in the mountain towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru and Weston. In addition, the group serves its communities through beautification and service projects. Click here to learn more or to join the organization.