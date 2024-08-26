Talk on invasive plant species Sept. 9 in Londonderry
Press release | Aug 26, 2024 | Comments 0
Van Loon is employed by the Vermont Land Trust and has been working on issues related to invasive species since 2006. The talk will cover invasive species in Vermont and how to eradicate them in your area, as well as suggestions for other plants that can be used in gardens to replace them.
This meeting is free and open to the public. Light snacks will follow the presentation. Please RSVP to Meredith Stock to reserve your spot.
The Green Mountain Gardeners fosters horticulture, beautification and conservation in the mountain towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru and Weston. In addition, the group serves its communities through beautification and service projects. Click here to learn more or to join the organization.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.