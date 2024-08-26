To the editor: Why is Sen. Clarkson taxing Vermonters?

It likely comes as no surprise to you that Vermont is the third most taxed state in America. By comparison, Wyoming has nearly the same population yet pays roughly half in taxes as Vermont. This year, we just slogged through one of the most painful increases in property taxes, which could have been avoided were it not for Sen. Alison Clarkson leading the charge in the Senate to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto. Clarkson voted to increase taxes on Vermonters, not once, but twice — despite the governor’s call for mercy on we the taxpayers.

Gov. Scott, the most popular governor in America, spoke on behalf of Vermonters saying,“Vermonters cannot afford a double-digit property tax increase. Especially while facing a historic eight-percent property tax increase last year, a 20% increase in DMV fees, a new payroll tax taking effect July 1, increased fuel costs to heat homes and businesses from the Clean Heat Standard, and increased electric costs if my veto of the Renewable Energy Standard is not sustained. All on top of several years of inflation – the most regressive tax of all – driving up the cost of household essentials like food, clothing and services faster than paychecks are growing.”

Despite her lead role in passing the unpopular tax, Clarkson has sought to downplay her involvement with a recent article in the Vermont Standard where she essentially passes the blame on to both school boards and voters. In her own words she writes, “For Woodstock it will be a 30% increase, an increase none of us have budget for and one which will be a challenge for many.” Which begs the question, then why did Sen. Clarkson vote for it not once, but twice?

Vermont is one of the few states in America with a supermajority of Democrats in the legislature, enabling them the power to override their governor’s veto, which is exactly what Clarkson has done as Senate majority leader. Despite having an overwhelming legislative majority for over 20 years, the Democrats and Sen. Clarkson have led Vermont down a primrose path to unsustainable higher taxes for the working Vermonter.

She recently boasted about passing an $8.6 billion budget that includes a focus on climate change in a state where our current carbon footprint is less than 1% of the rest of the country. Even if Vermont could get to carbon neutral in 2035, the difference it will make is minuscule, yet the cost to Vermonters is massive.

Clarkson also favors increased spending for education while Vermont has gone from above the national average in academic scoring to at orbelow the national average. As seen in cities like Chicago and Baltimore increasing per student spending doesn’t improve academic performance. If we love our children, we won’t continue to throw away money on education initiatives (and over 30 studies) that don’t work.

Regarding the $8.6 billion dollar budget she helped pass, Clarkson states in another article in May of this year, “I am proud of how the legislature works together to help improve and support Vermonters and the beautiful state we are lucky enough to live in. It’s easy to forget that the vast majority of our decisions are unanimous. When we do disagree on an issue, we tend to come together and continue to work productively on the next issue facing us. I still feel we are a model for how democracy, at its best, works.”

If so, then why did she vote to override Gov. Scott’s veto of yet another spending bill (S.286) in 2022 and again (S. 5) in 2023?

Gov. Scott and Vermont moderates and fiscal conservatives are outnumbered in Montpelier, which is allowing for this massive increase in taxes and spending favored by the Democrat and Progressive supermajority that vote in lockstep, particularly when it comes to spending.

We need to re-establish balance in our state capital by electing local taxpayers with an eye on reducing costs and burdens to everyday Vermonters. I pledge to represent you, the taxpayer, by being a voice and a vote alongside Gov. Scott and the other financially sensible members of congress who will protect your hard-earned income and work to reduce the out-of-control taxes and spending before Vermont become the most taxed state in America.