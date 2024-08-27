Whiting Library to host Cookbook Club Sept. 7

Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, will host a Cookbook Club discussion and community meal at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 in the Community Room.

This month’s theme is African flavors. The library has multiple copies of Ethiopia: Recipes and Traditions from the Horn of Africa by Yohanis Gebreyesus. It is a beautifully written and photographed book that weaves Ethiopian history and culture into recipes.

Patrons will choose, prepare at home, and share a dish from the featured cookbook or another. Club members will sample each other’s recipes, discuss cooking techniques and the author’s style and share stories and culture. All are welcome at the Cookbook Club. Making and sharing a dish is optional.

Whiting Library card holders may borrow copies at the Circulation Desk. Library cards are free to residents of Chester and Andover and are available, for a small fee, to residents of other communities.

Library hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, click here or call 802-875-2277.