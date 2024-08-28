Local artist show and sale in Londonderry through Oct. 12

T

he Londonderry Art and Historical Society’s annual local artist show takes place in the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road in Londonderry, through Saturday, Oct. 12.

From watercolor to oil, prints to pastels and landscapes to line drawings, this exhibit showcases the talents of our area artists. All work is framed and available for purchase, with 20 percent of the proceeds benefitting LAHS.

Support local artists, expand your collection of iconic Vermont scenes or simply come and enjoy the creativity that this area inspires.

Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday or by appointment. Click here for more information on other events and programming or send an e-mail.