Chester Townscape volunteers will be selling spring-flowering daffodil, tulip and allium bulbs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Chester’s Fall Festival on The Green. The group will be set up near the Hearse House and the Information Booth, across from the western tip of the Green.

All bulbs are shipped straight from Holland and are top-quality, hardy, easy care and expected to return year after year when grown in full or part sun in well-drained locations.

Daffodil Sun Disc . This miniature late-blooming daffodil has a sweet scent. Grows 10-12 inches high. $5 for five bulbs.

. This miniature late-blooming daffodil has a sweet scent. Grows 10-12 inches high. $5 for five bulbs. Best Red-Yellow Tulips . This mid-bloomer grows 22-24 inches tall. When lit by the sun, it sets the spring landscape ablaze. $5 for five bulbs.

. This mid-bloomer grows 22-24 inches tall. When lit by the sun, it sets the spring landscape ablaze. $5 for five bulbs. Daffodil Kendron . This early-mid bloomer has a sweet scent and grows 14-16 inches high. $5 for five bulbs.

. This early-mid bloomer has a sweet scent and grows 14-16 inches high. $5 for five bulbs. Allium Purple Sensation. This mid-bloomer grows 28-32 inches tall. Mass or plant in clusters in a perennial border. $5 for five bulbs.

Bulbs may also be ordered before Sept. 14 for pick-up at the festival. Make a check out to CCA with CT Bulbs in the memo line and send the completed order form and check to Chester Townscape, P.O. Box 561, Chester, VT 05143.

Click here to download the 2024 order form.

Call Polly Montgomery at 802-875-5446 or send an email for additional information or if you need to make alternative pick-up arrangements.

Chester Townscape will also raffle two attractive wooden planters created by woodworker Stu Stocker and offer maps of Chester by well-known local artist Lew Watters. The maps are ready for framing and would make excellent gifts at $20 each. Also available will be Chester Townscape’s free brochures for the Main Street and the Stone Village/Depot walking tours.

All sales help to support Chester Townscape’s seasonal floral displays at public places around town. Chester Townscape is a tax-exempt volunteer organization.