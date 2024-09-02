Springfield’s Dance Factory celebrates 40 years

S

pringfield’s Dance Factory is celebrating 40 years of providing the greater region with inclusive, arts-focused dance training and accessible community performances.

Located in Springfield’s historic downtown, and named for its original location in the former Fellows Gear Shaper factory building, the Dance Factory has grown from a handful of students to a network of multi-generational dance families. Founder Susan Hagan attributes this loyalty to the culture of inclusivity that has become the studio’s hallmark.

“The Dance Factory has always been a place where anyone of any age or ability could come and study dance; this has always been the studio philosophy,” said Hagan. “This makes Dance Factory a very special place in a society that increasingly focuses on specialization.”

Owner and teacher Kate Frizzell-DeRosia credits the Dance Factory’s longevity to the consistency and dedication of its faculty and their ability to successfully convey their passion for movement. “We love dance,” she stated. “We place a strong focus on technique while always remembering the joy of dancing, because dance is not a competition. The joy and support everyone has for each other is so inspiring.”

Springfield native Meredith Kelley, an original Dance Factory student, is one such adult. “Some of my fondest childhood memories are dancing at the Factory. It’s good to be back having fun, learning/relearning the art of tap.” Ten years ago, she enrolled her daughter, Gwen, who is now taking eight classes per week. “I am thrilled she has Dance Factory in her life,” said Kelley. Gwen “loves learning the art of dance from very supportive teachers. She enjoys all the friendships and fun experiences.”

One important experience is the Dance Factory’s annual full-length production of The Nutcracker, which has raised upwards of $25,000 since 1991 for local arts programs. Nearly all of its ballet students are invited to dance in the performance, which does not require an audition or participation fee. To keep the show accessible to the community, ticket prices are low, and the studio underwrites SAPA TV to film and broadcast the show on its channel and online.

For more information on the Dance Factory, click here or send an e-mail.