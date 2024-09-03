Cirque Kikasse comes to Chester-Andover Elementary for back-to-school celebration Sept. 5

E

veryone is invited to The Playing Fields Project, a free back-to-school celebration that begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5. It is presented by The Flynn in collaboration with Two Rivers Supervisory Union.

Enjoy Cirque Kikasse’s spectacular circus performance from its extraordinary food truck and dance to the vibrant sounds of the West Philadelphia Orchestra, blending Balkan and New Orleans brass.

Food is available for purchase, or bring along your own picnic dinner.

Park at Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT-103, in Chester. Shuttle buses to Chester-Andover Elementary School begin at 5 p.m.