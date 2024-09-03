Rollin’ on the River returns on Saturdays in September

R

ollin’ On The River, a series of free Saturday evening roller skating events put on by Springfield On The Move and SAPA TV, returns this year on Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28, at 100 River St. in Springfield.

K-5 skaters are invited to roll around the rink from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and middle- and high-school skating time is 5:30 to 7 p.m. By popular demand, an adult skate session has been added from 7 to 8:30 p.m. DJ Rick Vaughan and SAPA-TV will spin tunes and emcee the skating to add some retro vibes.

The entire parking lot will be cordoned off and transformed into a block party, including oversized games from All-4-One. Food vendors will be present to keep skaters fueled up and hydrated.

Adults must accompany their child to the drop-off area at the rink and can choose to skate with their children. Adults are welcome to wear sneakers on the rink if their child needs someone with steady feet for support.

No skates? No problem! You can drop off outgrown skates and trade for a new-to-you pair of skates or rollerblades at the Cosmos Closet in the Springfield Community Center, 139 Main St. The Skate Swap starts on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Skates can also be donated directly to SAPA TV from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Call 802-885-2727 for directions and hours of the Cosmos Closet if needed.

Helmets are required for all skaters; other protection, such as knee pads and wrist guards, is optional but recommended. Safety is a top priority at these events to ensure a fun and successful time for all.

If you are able, please consider donating gear through our Amazon Wish List to provide more opportunities for all children in the community to join the fun. A big thank you to Jeld-Wen for their donation of skates and equipment.

Skaters from Twin State Roller Derby will demonstrate their skating skills on Sept. 21. Stay tuned for more announcements as the excitement continues to build.

These events would not be possible without generous financial contributions and in-kind donations. The High Roller Donors are each sponsoring a night of fun on the rink. All-4-One is sponsoring Sept. 7, the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center is sponsoring Sept. 14 and the Springfield Area Parent Child Center is sponsoring Sept. 21. A sponsor is still needed for Sept. 28.

The Roller Skate Royalty Donors and Super Star Sk8r Donors are making it possible to bling up our skating rink. Special thanks to Lamb & McNaughton PC, the Town of Springfield, 100 River Street LLC and Ted Foster for their in-kind donations. These events could not take place without the many volunteers.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer to help staff an event date, e-mail Aimee Parnell or visit our event webpage.