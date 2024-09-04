Chester Select Board and Water Commission agendas for Sept. 4

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 4 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. The meeting will be followed by a meeting of the Water and Sewer Commissioners. To join either or both sessions go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below are the boards’ agendas:

SELECT BOARD

1. Vicious Dog Hearing; Reopen For the Purpose of Hearing Added Testimony and Adding Evidence

2. Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated August 7, 2024 and the Special

Selectboard Meeting date August 9, 2024

3. Citizen’s Comments

4. Old Business

5. Appointments for Housing Commission; Lauren Fierman and Caroline Morgan

6. Sign Cemetery Deed

7. Adjourn

WATER/SEWER COMMISSION

1. Citizen’s Comments

2. Sign Loan Documents for Next Phase of Force Main and First Ave. Pump Station

3. Adjourn