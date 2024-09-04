Former FBI agent to speak on internet safety Sept. 10 in Weston

O

n Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 4 to 5 p.m., My Community Nurse Project of Weston will host Jeff Lanza, renowned speaker and former FBI Bureau chief in Kansas City who will address personal internet safety, cell phone scams and fake email alerts that have become so annoyingly prevalent.

The event will take place at the Community Room at the Weston Priory, 58 Priory Hill Road in Weston. There is no charge for the event. Lanza, known for his engaging talks, laces his speech with humor and wit— despite the intensity of the topic.