New teen center in Chester seeks to raise $10,000 for building renovations
Since March, BRACC has been piloting a weekly teen center program with a group of more than a dozen middle and high schoolers from Chester, Ludlow, Cavendish and Springfield.
The teen center project aims to foster connection, support youth-led programs, provide access to resources and ensure that young people feel inspired and valued.
BRACC’s youth group has been gathering at the main building at the old Congregation Church for activities like movie nights, karaoke, bonfire events, basketball, pool, ping pong and board games. The coalition now has an opportunity to make the smaller accessory building (right next to it) a more sustainable gathering space for youth activities.
“If we can raise enough funds to replace the roof and windows of this building by October, we could have the space usable before winter this year. A more permanent space will allow us to expand our hours, offer structured programming, and be accessible to more local youth. The goal is to create a safe third space in town that teens can make their own,” said Lauren Ingersoll, BRACC director.
Local builders, including Darlton W. Cenate & Sons Inc. and Michael Bennett, have offered to donate the labor for the renovation project. Contributions from the community will go toward the cost of materials needed for the project.
