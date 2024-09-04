TRSU Board agenda for Sept. 5
The Board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville and on Zoom. To join via Zoom click here: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82752233377
Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. August 01, 2024, Regular Meeting
IV. COMMUNICATIONS:
A. Public Comments
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT: Click here for Curriculum Link
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Vote on goals from Board Retreat
B. Policy Govern
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. VSBA Proxy
XI. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS:
A. Oct. 3, 2024 pm, Regular Meeting, Ludlow Elementary School and zoom
XIII. Board Self Evaluation
XIV. Adjournment
