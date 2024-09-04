TRSU Board agenda for Sept. 5

The Board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville and on Zoom. To join via Zoom click here: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82752233377

Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. August 01, 2024, Regular Meeting

IV. COMMUNICATIONS:

A. Public Comments

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT: Click here for Curriculum Link

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Vote on goals from Board Retreat

B. Policy Govern

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. VSBA Proxy

XI. PUBLIC COMMENT:

XII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS:

A. Oct. 3, 2024 pm, Regular Meeting, Ludlow Elementary School and zoom

XIII. Board Self Evaluation

XIV. Adjournment