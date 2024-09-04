VINE Sanctuary takes part in Goat Games fundraiser

T

he Goat Games are kicking off on Sept. 5, and Springfield’s VINE Sanctuary is hoping to snag the win as the Greatest Of All Time.

Its team is headed by Patches, a charismatic and athletic leader who hails from a small dairy herd. After bravely escaping slaughter, Patches lived on her own for several years before finding a new home at VINE. She is known for her boundless energy and is often seen showing off her skills on the sanctuary’s goat play equipment.

The Goat Games is a friendly fundraising face-off among 16 sanctuaries across the United States. According to Catskill Animal Sanctuary in Saugerties, N.Y., which sponsors the games, “The Goat Games are designed to inspire friendly competition, raise critical support, and instill hope in people who want to change the world for animals by providing them with a tangible way to help animals in need.”

Individuals can participate by donating directly to their favorite sanctuary. They can even dedicate their donation to a specific animal or person in their life. With each dedication, a digital player card with a photo that the donor submits is displayed on the sanctuary’s team page.

The fundraising event is a bracket-style competition. The initial round runs from Sept. 5 through 7. Winners from that round advance to the next round (Sept. 12-14), a third round (Sept. 19-21) and the final round (Sept. 26-28).

Every sanctuary will be a winner in these games. Sanctuaries with the most donations are eligible to win additional cash prizes. “We’ve seen a drop in donations while costs for caring for our animals have been rising so we’re hoping the GOAT Games can give people a fun way to support our residents,” said Pattrice Jones, co-founder of VINE.

This is the second year that VINE has participated in The Goat Games, which began in 2020. Last year, The Goat Games raised $108,948, which was distributed among 14 sanctuaries. This year’s goal is to raise $250,000.

To learn more about The Goat Games and to donate, click here beginning Sept. 5 and select VINE Sanctuary. Individuals can also donate directly here.