Kenneth Paul Alberti, 73, of Londonderry, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at the Jack Byrne Hospice Care Center in Lebanon, N.H.Kenneth was born April 13, 1951, in Rochester, N.Y., the eldest son of Paul and Dorothy (Gross) Alberti.

In his youth, Ken had the opportunity to live in multiple East Coast towns, being that his father was a Lutheran minister. On one such adventurous assignment, the Alberti family found itself living in Kuala-Lumpur, Malaysia, where Ken attended the British-American school in Singapore from 1960 to 1964.In 1969, Ken graduated from White Plains High School, and continued his traveling adventure that summer by taking a cross-country road trip with a friend Mark. The last stop of that trip ended at the famous Woodstock music festival in Bethel, N.Y.

He continued his education at Eisenhower College, NY Institute of Technology and the University of North Carolina, where he received a master’s degree in Biometry. He worked for IBM in Rochester, Minn., and then, from 1980 to 1996, for ITT/Alcatel as a telecommunications engineer residing in several European countries, including Norway, Italy and Germany.

It was during his time at ITT/Alcatel that he met his wife Lisa, and they married in 1989.

In 1994, Kenneth and his wife Lisa purchased the Blue Gentian Lodge in Londonderry and, in 1996, they relocated to Vermont. What they once thought of as “just a small renovation project,” the Blue Gentian Lodge became a lifestyle and a “way of life” for the next 30 years. Having lived in Europe for so long, it was always a consideration when making upgrades to the Lodge so it would not lose its alpine-style integrity. Many of the individuals and groups traveling to the Lodge have been returning every year for over 30 years. Having the opportunity to stay connected with the guests throughout the years has turned those guests into “extended family” members.

He was an enthusiastic Nordic, Alpine and Telemark skier and never missed an opportunity to be first on the slopes and last off the hill, no matter what the weather conditions. Other hobbies included hiking, gardening, motorcycle riding and postage stamp collecting.

Ken was a life-long cat owner, or more correctly said: “Many cats have owned Ken.” The most precious duo that are still prowling the Inn will miss him terribly and go by the names Pokey Underfoot (15) and Lucinda Longtail (13).

Ken is survived by his beloved wife Lisa Sicotte; two brothers Richard (Colette) and Peter (Faith); two sisters Paula Ciancola and Janet Bernzott; sister-in-law Lori (Lou) Giordano; brother-in-law Joseph (Emma) Sicotte; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Know that if you felt or heard a gentle breeze on August 20th, it was the beating of angel wings escorting Ken to his new heavenly home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Ken to the Windham County Humane Society, 916 W. River Road, Brattleboro, VT 05301 or by clicking here.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date to be announced.