20th Music in the Meadow for cancer patients set for Sept. 7 in Chester

T

he 20th Music in the Meadow fundraising concert to benefit the Susan G. Komen organization that helps breast cancer patients will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Motel in the Meadow, 936 Route 11 West in Chester.

Suggested donation is $5. Bring a blanket or your lawn chair or sit under the tents. This year’s entertainment is provided by the following local musicians who donate their time and talent:

James Joel

Mark Shelton

John Sullivan

Bear Mountain Boys

Better Days Band

The Illusion

Intercept

Returning this year will be the very popular silent auction with donations from many local businesses and residents. Hot food and cold drinks will be available to purchase, and T’s Boba Tea Pop Up Shop will be serving up custom-made refreshing beverages.

This year sees the addition of a cornhole tournament, and the popular family games area will keep kids busy with the skeeball station, Frisbee golf and several other games.

Raffle tickets will be on sale for the Grand Prize Queen Quilt – handmade by Sue Ashe and Sue’s Quilt Studio, with additional items on the day of the concert. The drawing will take place at the end of the concert, at approximately 7 p.m.

The previous 19 concerts have raised more than $115,000 in support of Komen’s mission to “save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.” All proceeds go to the 2024 Komen Vermont MORE THAN PINK Walk, which will be held in Manchester on Oct. 5.

For more information call 802-875-2626 or find it on Facebook.