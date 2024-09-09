12th annual Honey Festival set for Sept. 14

The 12th annual Vermont Golden Honey Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 on the grounds of the Golden Stage Inn, 399 Depot St., in Proctorsville.

Typically, about 25 crafters and food vendors are in attendance. There will also be children’s crafts.

Admission is free. All proceeds this year will be donated to the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association.

The festival has repeatedly been named A Top 10 Fall Event by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. It is hosted by the Golden Stage Inn and Goodman’s American Pie of Ludlow.