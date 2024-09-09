Bellows Falls concert features seven-piece Colombian band Sept. 15
La Sonora Mazuren is the latest band to emerge from the rich indie-tropical scene in Bogotá, Colombia. Deeply rooted in the popular sounds and rhythms of South America, the group draws from cumbia, chicha, guaracha, champeta and other styles primarily from Ecuador, Colombia and Peru. The band combines synthesizers and electric guitars with accordion and percussion to create a futuristic style.
Alcohol and food available onsite or bring your own picnic/blanket. A dedicated play area is available.
Children under 12 are free. Advanced tickets are $20; $25 at the door.
Parking is available at public lots: Hetty Green Park, Bridge Street or the Waypoint Center.
