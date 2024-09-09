South Derry Library celebrates Dot Day Sept. 14

C

hildren of all ages (and their grown-ups too) are invited to celebrate International Dot Day with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road. The program is free.

Everyone is encouraged to dress in their polka dots and join us in making dot masterpieces. Each family will receive their own copy of the picture book Lots and Lots of Dots to bring home, thanks to a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation.

The South Londonderry Free Library is joining more than 26 million children and adults around the globe in 200 countries and sovereign territories to celebrate International Dot Day, a grassroots “creativity and courage” movement that was started by a teacher in Iowa in 2009.

Inspired by New York Times best-selling author/illustrator Peter H. Reynolds’ classic storybook for all ages, The Dot, International Dot Day inspires young and old to embrace the power of personal creativity to help make their mark on the world and move it to a better place.

For more information about this fun activity and monthly programs for kids, contact the library at 802-824-3371.