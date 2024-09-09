To the editor: Upcoming election is important to our future

To the residents of Athens, Chester, Grafton and Windham,

T

his election for our president and vice president may be the most important vote that we as citizens of the United States have had in our lifetimes.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz represent a future rooted in democracy, in civil and human rights, in aspiring toward true equality, in fundamental decency. They share my vision of America and of our lives in the state of Vermont.

As the state representative of the towns of Athens, Chester, Grafton and Windham, forming the Windsor Windham District, I have given my constituents good leadership over their concerns of women’s rights to control their health care, support of improvements to the availability of child care for working families, actions to stimulate our state and local economic growth, increase in housing opportunities, expansion of protections of our children from corporate and social media intrusions and steps to understand the accelerating changes in our climate system.

I am honored to have the endorsement for re-election from the Vermont Conservation Voters Board of Directors based on my strong environmental record working as your state representative.

As well, my endorsement for re-election from the Let’s Grow Kids Action Network is most appreciated by and quite meaningful to me because of my commitment to the well-being of Vermont’s children and families. We worked at the State House to address the state’s child care crisis with the passage of Act 76, ensuring Vermont’s historic child care bill became law in 2023.

As a member of the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development, I was pleased when Mike Marcotte, the Republican committee chair, and Stephanie Jerome, vice chair, recommended that I be invited to participate in the prestigious Eastern Leadership Academy sponsored by The Council of State Governments, held this past August in Philadelphia. Meeting with government officials from many states in our region, I enjoyed the opportunity to share legislative experiences and community concerns with a number of my colleagues who may be from different ZIP codes but address similar constituent issues and governmental challenges.

As we move into early voting in Vermont, beginning in the middle of September, I look forward to meeting with you to discuss issues of interest to you regarding our community and state. And, please, reach out to me by email at hchase@leg.state.vt.us or by phone at 802-875-4663 if you would like.

Thank you for your support.

Heather Chase

State Representative

Athens, Chester, Grafton and Windham