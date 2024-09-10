Annual Phineas Gage Walk & Talk Sept. 15 in Cavendish

T

he annual Phineas Gage Walk & Talk will take place, rain or shine, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Cavendish Historical Society Museum, 1958 Main St. in Cavendish.

Gage, a railroad foreman, had a tamping rod pass through his head as a result of a blasting accident on September 13, 1848 and lived for 12 more years. His accident made medical history, thanks to the dedication of Dr. John Harlow, the Cavendish physician who documented his injury and course of recovery.

The walk includes the location of the accident, Harlow’s home/surgery and the boarding house where Gage was taken after his injury. The museum has a three-dimensional replica of Gage’s skull, as well as an item from Harlow’s practice.

The site of the accident is approximately three-quarters of a mile from the museum. By the time other sites of interest are visited and the group returns to the museum, you will have walked nearly 2 miles. Participants can stop at any time. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended.

This program is free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed. For more information, please call 802-226-7807 or email Margo Caulfield.