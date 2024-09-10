Chester GOP holds event for State House candidate Tom Charlton

By Shawn Cunningham

round 40 people turned out in front of the Fullerton Inn in Chester on a cool, blustery Sunday afternoon to hear Vermont House candidate Tom Charlton speak on a wide range of topics including infrastructure, education and the state’s “clean heat standard.”

But the event’s main message was that the Democratic Party’s supermajority in the state legislature should come to an end. Chester resident Mike LeClair introduced Charlton by referring to the large number of vetoes the legislature overrode this year.

Charlton is opposing incumbent state Rep. Heather Chase, a Democrat, in the Nov. 5 General Election to represent the Windham-Windsor District, which consists of Athens, Chester, Grafton and Windham.

Charlton said he did not have a “magic Montpelier wand” that he could use to transform the place so that “Vermonters ruled the world.” He said he realized that if elected he might be the “only elephant in the room,” but he would be a working class Vermonter who is keeping his house together and figuring out how to pay his bills and balance his checkbook.

He said he didn’t have an agenda and would not go to Montpelier to pick fights or even to win fights but to find solutions and hear what everybody has to say. Charlton said he would not be going to represent the Republican Party but instead the whole community.

Speaking on infrastructure, Charlton said that towns hadn’t “seen any additional highway funds for a decade” but then moved on to outline the high per capita in taxes that Vermonters pay and called for “cost effective soul searching.” Charlton went on to say he didn’t like laying people off or cutting programs or leaving someone in need but “we need to be a lot more responsible.”

Charlton said he was in favor of education providing good academics without bringing politics into the classroom and he asked people to keep an eye on the work of the commission that is looking at the education system because they are “already studying” what schools they close to cut costs.* “That may be a way to cut the budget, but you know what that does to a community,” said Charlton.

In closing Charlton looked back at the Vermont of 50 years ago saying that it was resourceful, stubbornly independent with a culture of “pretty much everybody minding their own business.” He said there was more local governance then while today he feels the state is giving “a lot more direction than it’s taking.”

*Editor’s Note: The Chester Telegraph has published three articles since July 31 on the Commission on the Future of Public Education, and to date no discussions have been taking place about closing specific schools. The commission is currently in its formation stages.